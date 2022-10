NEW YORK (PIX11) — Over the last few months, “quiet quitting” has taken social media by storm, encouraging employees to reclaim their time in the workplace – but the term doesn’t just apply to our careers.

Dating can feel like a job in itself. And if you’re feeling exhausted and overwhelmed with swiping left, it might be time to quiet quit your dating life. Dating expert Alyssa Dineen joined New York Living to explain.