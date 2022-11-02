NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter isn’t even here yet, but now is a good time for parents to start thinking about summer camp.

Andy Pritikin, the owner and director of Liberty Lake Day Camp, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about why more parents are signing their children up for camp.

“With kids, and technology and screens, the pandemic pushed it to the extreme,” Pritikin said. “Camp became like this oasis, and all of a sudden, there was this need for camp … there’s such an outpouring for the value of camp.”

