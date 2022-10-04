NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hold the flip phone; retro is back!

People around the world, including New Yorkers, have grown nostalgic. This has manifested in the kinds of music and the styles of clothes that have grown in popularity over the recent years and months.

Kate Hardcastle, a consumer trend expert, joined NY Living on Tuesday to talk about how this shift came about.

“We get a sense of comfort,” Hardcastle said, explaining what’s driving the trend.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.