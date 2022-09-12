NEW YORK (PIX11) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II began a whirlwind of events in the United Kingdom, building to the late monarch’s state funeral on Sept. 19, and the formal coronation of her son, King Charles III, which has not yet been scheduled.

Dave Calhoun, Time Out UK’s chief content officer for North America and the U.K., joined New York Living on Monday to discuss what to expect in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

“It’s been an extraordinary few days. In some ways, it already feels like a few weeks, actually,” said Calhoun. “The city is very much, here in London, getting ready for what will be one of the biggest events in, potentially, decades.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.