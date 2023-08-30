NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t need a lot of fancy gear to get a good workout in.
Lauren Brenner, the founder of Powerbox 360, shows how to incorporate everyday items into your fitness routine.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Marysol Castro, Dan Mannarino, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Marysol Castro, Dan Mannarino, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t need a lot of fancy gear to get a good workout in.
Lauren Brenner, the founder of Powerbox 360, shows how to incorporate everyday items into your fitness routine.
Watch the video player for more on this story.