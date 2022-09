NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just like snowflakes, no two weddings are exactly the same.

Many people who are planning to tie the knot are doing away with traditional wedding customs. Gabriella Rello Duffy, editorial director of the wedding publication “Brides,” joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about the latest wedding trends.

“People are doing what feels right for them,” Duffy said.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.