Jane Ferguson has reported from nearly every war front around the globe, from the Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Jane’s rise to the highest ranks of journalism was built on her own terms throwing her into harms way, but it’s her story-telling which gives faces and names to the people experiencing these conflicts that resonates with viewers. Now she’s detailing a career that’s anything but ordinary, in her new book, “No Ordinary Assignment.” Jane joined Marysol Castro and Alex Lee about her career path, her most challenging assignment, her advice for women who many follow in her footsteps and much more. Jane Ferguson is currently a special correspondent for “PBS NewsHour.”

You can pick up a copy of “No Ordinary Assignment” now.

