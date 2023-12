NEW YORK (PIX11) – The FDNY Foundation teamed up with Nissin Foods to help feed Americans during the holidays with an Ultimate Fire Chef competition.

Fire chefs from across the five boroughs competed to make the best dish using the hot and spicy fire wok packets from Nissin Foods.

Frontrunners and EMS lieutenants Patrick Perrotta and Matt Jachyra talk about the competition.

Watch the video player for more on this story.