NEW YORK (PIX11) – Celebrate the smokey spirit of National Mezcal Day with these three delicious cocktails.
Jason Jeffords, the beverage director at Pando Park and Pando 39, shows how to make them.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Celebrate the smokey spirit of National Mezcal Day with these three delicious cocktails.
Jason Jeffords, the beverage director at Pando Park and Pando 39, shows how to make them.
Watch the video player for more on this story.