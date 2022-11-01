NEW YORK (PIX11) — “Today is the youngest I will ever be. It’s time to embrace my radiant Act 3.”

These are the words that would best encapsulate the memoir by New York clothing designer Diane Gilman, who’s best known as television’s “Jean Queen.” In her new book “Too Young to Be Old,” she talked about the roadblocks in her life and how she used them to gain empowerment and success.

“I’m somebody who’s taken every negative aspect, every ‘no,’ every door slammed and turned it around,” Gilman said. “The really empowering moment for me, believe it or not, is when I got breast cancer.”

Gilman also emphasized the beauty of aging in her memoir. She joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk more about her book and her career.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.