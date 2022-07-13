NEW YORK (PIX11) — Known for his iconic stint in “In Living Color,” as well as his appearances in “Malcolm & Eddie” and “The Proud Family,” Tommy Davidson has always been a stand-up man.

He makes his way back to New York City, where he is set to spread his stand-up comedic genius. Tickets for his show “Levity Live” can be found here.

Davidson joined New York Living on Wednesday morning to talk about his show, as well as his renowned work throughout the years.

