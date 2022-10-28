NEW YORK (PIX11) — Comedy star, actor and singer Tommy Davidson is back in New York to make us laugh.

He is currently on tour with Katt Williams, and his latest stop is on Friday night at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. Besides standup, Davidson has also been delving into jazz music and released his new single “I Know.” He’s also reprising his role as Oscar Proud in the reboot of Disney’s “The Proud Family.”

Davidson joined New York Living on Friday to talk about what he loves most about being a comedian, as well as his ongoing ventures. Watch the video player above for the full interview.