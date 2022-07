The economy is on quite the roller coaster ride.

Inflation remains high, but so does hiring. The U.S. added more than 370,000 jobs in June 2022. The news is fending off worries of a recession… for now.

But many economists say it is likely a recession will happen, so we have some tips on how you can prepare for it.

Marysol and Chris talked with Kristin Myers, the Editor-In-Chief of the personal finance website “The Balance,” about what folks can do to prepare for a possible recession.