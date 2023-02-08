It’s Wednesday, so we’re talking your money. Today’s guest has some unconventional personal finance advice that will help us build wealth and live the life we deserve.
Scarlett Cochran is a wealth expert with some heavy-duty credentials and a growing social media following.
The Yale law graduate worked as a banking and consumer finance attorney for government organizations like the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.
Scarlett also has more than 250-thousand followers across social media under the handle “one big happy life” where Scarlett and her husband share financial and life tips.
Now she has a new book coming out February 14th.
It’s called: “It’s Not About the Money: A Proven Path to Building Wealth and Living the Rich Life you Deserve.”
