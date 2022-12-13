Tiny Lavender Shortbread Bites

Makes 36 triangular bites

Active time: 5 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Cooking spray or softened unsalted butter for pan

3/4 cup (90 g) confectioners’ sugar

1 cup (226 g) unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon culinary- grade lavender buds, roughly chopped

1/2 teaspoon kosher sea salt

2 cups (260 g) all- purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Directions:

1. Heat the oven to 350 F. Grease an 8- inch square cake pan with cooking spray or softened butter. Line with a long sheet of parchment paper that extends up and over two opposite sides of the pan.

2. Whisk together the confectioners’ sugar and butter in a large bowl. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the lavender and the salt into the bowl, one at a time, vigorously whisking after each. Gently fold in the flour with a flexible spatula just until the last streak disappears. Scrape the dough into the prepared pan and press it into the bottom with your hands. Rub the remaining teaspoon of lavender into the granulated sugar in a small bowl and sprinkle over the shortbread.

3. Bake for 30 minutes, rotating at the halfway point, until lightly browned. Remove from the oven and immediately slice the shortbread, still in the pan, into 16 squares, using a sharp paring knife. Then slice each square in half diagonally to make 32 tiny triangles. Once cooled to room temperature, lift the shortbread from the pan with the parchment overhang. Run a butter knife around the edges if it resists. Keep the shortbread in an airtight container on the counter for up to 3 days.

Excerpted from Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats Copyright (c) 2022 by Jesse Sheehan. Used with permission of the publisher, Countryman Press, an imprint of W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. Photography by Nico Schinco. All rights reserved.