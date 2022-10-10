NEW YORK (PIX11) — Progress is being made in removing the stigma surrounding mental health, and World Mental Health Day, which is Monday, marks a great time for self-reflection.

Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist at NYU Langone Health, joined New York Living to discuss evolving views on mental health and getting help.

“I think it starts with acknowledgement that people are struggling [with] anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts,” she said. “And it’s time to help people get connected with the resources that they need.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Suicide prevention and mental health resources for those in need If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.