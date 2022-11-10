NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another fall weekend is almost here in New York City, and there’s no shortage of fun activities to pass the time.

Will Gleason, editor at Time Out New York, joined New York Living on Thursday to offer a full slate of weekend suggestions, including trying your hand at pétanque.

The French game, which caught on in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic, is similar to bocce. Carreau Club has a new indoor pétanque bar at 68 34th Street at Brooklyn’s Industry City.

“You can have a cocktail, get some food, rent a pétanque court — it’s $50 an hour — and play a great game of pétanque,” said Gleason. “The amazing thing is, when you rent a court, it comes with a lesson. So someone will come and show you how to play if you’ve never pétanque-d before.”

