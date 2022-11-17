NEW YORK (PIX11) — Comedian Kareem Rahma’s new TikTok series hits very close to home.

In his new series, “Keep The Meter Running,” Rahma hops in a taxi, asks the driver where their favorite place in the city is, asks them to take him there and has the driver keep the meter running the entire time. The inspiration for the series comes from his father.

“My father came from Cairo, Egypt to Minneapolis … and his first job in America was a cab driver,” Rahma told New York Living on Thursday. “I think this is a really resonant point that happens with many immigrants.”

Rahma joined the show along with Jampa “JJ” Jamyang, one of the three drivers he has profiled so far, to talk about the series.

