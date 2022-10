NEW YORK (PIX11) — TikTok recently announced the recipients of its first-ever Latinx Creatives Grant in partnership with Macro and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

The grant was awarded to only 10 creators across the United States. One of those recipients, New York City-based actor Francisco Cardozo, joined New York Living on Thursday to chat about his creative journey. Watch the video player for the full interview.

Learn more about Francisco on TikTok and Instagram.