NEW YORK (PIX11) — A TikTok sensation has been translating his online success into live performances.

Cooper Alan is a rising country artist and TikTok sensation with over 10 million followers across his social media platforms. His original songs and covers on TikTok amassed a huge following, which led to him starting his own label, Cooped Up Records.

his new single, "The Fridge."