EAST HARLEM (PIX11) — The Three Kings Day Parade returns this year and promises to be a memorable celebration full of fun while spreading wellness and mental health awareness.

The annual parade is held in El Barrio (East Harlem) and this year’s theme is Entre Familia: Mental Health & Wellness of our Communities.

New York Living’s Rebeccas Solomon was in El Museo Del Barrio on Friday with a preview of the festivities.

