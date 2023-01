NEW YORK (PIX11) — Veganuary, which challenges people to go vegan during the month of January, doesn’t have to be a buffet of boring foods.

Chef Fernando Navas, chef and owner of Balvanera, an Argentinian restaurant on the Lower East Side, stopped by New York Living on Monday to talk about the healthy and satisfying dishes his eatery is offering for Vegnauary.

Watch the full interview in the video player.