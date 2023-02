NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hip Hop took center stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, where some of hip hop’s finest artists celebrated 50 years of the genre — which started in the Bronx.

This fall, the Universal Hip Hop Museum will have a permanent home at Bronx Point.

Rocky Bucano, the executive director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, joined New York Living Tuesday morning to talk more about the highly anticipated museum. Watch the video player for more.