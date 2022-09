Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek are the hosts of the popular LadyGang podcast. The trio have a new book out called ‘Lady Secrets’, and it’s described as a collection of confessional essays of womanhood.

The LadyGang joined New York Living’s Marysol Castro to dish about their book, hitting road for a cross country book tour and the podcast that started it all.