NEW YORK (PIX11) — Alejandra Ramos, the host of PBS’ “The Great American Recipe,” showed New York Living how to make two delicious summer cocktails — a Hibiscus Margarita and a Cherry Spritz.

Hibiscus Margarita

1 1/2 ounces silver tequila

1 ounce orange liqueur (such as Cointreau)

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounces chilled hibiscus soda or tea (such as Ruby)

Lime & salt for garnish

Rub a glass with lime and dip in salt for garnish. Fill with ice. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. Shake then strain into glass. Top with hibiscus soda. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Cherry Spritz

1 cup fresh cherries, pitted

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

Prosecco

Maraschino cherries, for garnish

Combine fresh cherries, sugar, and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer five minutes or until cherries are tender. Let cool, then puree until smooth. Stir in lemon juice and almond extract.

For cocktail, add 2 teaspoons cherry puree to a glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with maraschino cherries.