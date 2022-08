NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tennis has taken the Bronx by storm.

The Bronx Open, a Professional Women’s 60K USTA Challenger Tournament, is in full swing this week. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went to the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning on Wednesday to check out all the action.

Tickets are free to the public. For more information about the tournament, visit nyjtl.org/nyjtl-bronx-open.