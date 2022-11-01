NEW YORK (PIX11) — Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, and when the clock strikes 2 a.m., we’ll be getting an extra hour.

While some are unaffected by the changes, there are those who might need a bit of adjustment. Dr. Michael Breus, the clinical psychologist known as “The Sleep Doctor,” joined New York Living on Tuesday to share some insights regarding the end of daylight saving time this year. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Breus said that a person’s sleep chronotype will play a factor in how their body adjusts to daylight saving time. Here’s a quiz to know what’s yours.