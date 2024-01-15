NEW YORK (PIX11) – West End supergroup The Barricade Boys, known for their powerhouse vocals and slick dance routines, are bringing their show to 54 Below.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – West End supergroup The Barricade Boys, known for their powerhouse vocals and slick dance routines, are bringing their show to 54 Below.
Watch the video player for more on this story.