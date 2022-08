NEW YORK (PIX11) — Having a bit of swiping fatigue this summer? Or maybe the chats were so much better than the actual date?

If it’s not right, it’s not right. Just like oil in water, don’t ever settle.

That’s just one of the steps dating mentor Angela Wadley shared when she came by at new York Living this Friday. She talked in detail about the art of manifesting one’s ideal parner.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.