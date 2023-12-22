NEW YORK (PIX11) – Ereka Vetrini got her start on the first season of “The Apprentice.”

Now, the TV host for Lifetime’s Access Health reveals some of her favorite holiday recipes.

Pear, prosciutto and burrata salad

Ingredients:

1 tbsp honey

4 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp regular salt

1 tbsp champagne vinegar

3 large d’anjou pears

1 ounce micro greens or arugula

3 slices prosciutto

7 ounces burrata

½ tsp flaky sea salt

A few pinches of chili flakes or aleppo

Directions:

Add honey, vinegar and ½ tsp salt to a small ball. Use a whisk to mix the ingredients together. Continue whisking while slowly streaming in 3 tbsp olive oil. Set vinaigrette aside.

Cut each pear on both sides of the core. Use the smallest setting on your mandoline to slice the pear.

Grab an eleven-inch round circular serving plate and layer the sliced pears in a wreath formation around the circumference of the plate.

Drizzle the vinaigrette over the pears.

Just before serving, add micro greens on top of the pears.

Crumble up the prosciutto and place at 12 o’clock, 4 o’clock and 8’o’clock position.

Open the burrata, divide into 3 and place in between the prosciutto.

Drizzle remaining olive oil onto the burrata and season the entire wreath with flaky sea salt and Aleppo or chili flakes

Serve with toasted bread.