NEW YORK (PIX11) — National Tequila Day has arrived! Ashley Martin, the bar manager of Greek restaurant 9 Jones, goes beyond the traditional salt and lime to show off unique tequila cocktails.

Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Fecha Azul blanco tequila

2 oz fresh watermelon juice

.75 fresh lime juice

.50 Cointreau (or orange liqueur)

.25 agave (or .50oz cane sugar simple syrup)

2 slices of jalapeno pepper

2 dashes saline solution (adding salt inside the margarita really allows the flavors pop)

Directions: Add tequila to the shaking tin with the slices of jalapeno and muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients to the shaker. Add ice to the shaker and shake hard. Double strain the cocktail on a big ice cube in half tajin salt-rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel on the side of the glass.

Passionfruit Mule

Ingredients:

1.50 oz Dos Hombres mezcal

.50 oz fresh lime

.75 oz passion fruit puree

.50 oz passion fruit syrup

2 slices cucumber

6-8 mint leaves

Top with Ginger beer

Directions: Take the cucumber, mint and passionfruit and give it a nice muddle to extract the flavors. Add the rest of the ingredients to a tin and give a good shake. Strain into a crushed ice-filled copper mug. Top with ginger beer. Add a little more crushed ice to make a snow cone effect. Express some mint and garnish it with a mint sprig, cucumber wheel and lime wheel. Served with a straw.

Añejo Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2.50 oz Flecha Azul Añejo tequila

.50 oz spiced syrup (cinnamon, clove, anise, ancho chili, demerara sugar)

2 dash mole bitters

2 dash orange bitters

Stir all ingredients over ice

Strain onto a big cube

Express orange twist over the drink and on the rim of the glass

Garnish with a dehydrated orange slice

Directions: Stir all ingredients over ice. Strain onto a big cube. Express orange twist over the drink and on the rim of the glass. Garnish with a dehydrated orange slice. (Optional: Smoke the cocktails)