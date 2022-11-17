NEW YORK (PIX11) — Last year’s widely-watched movie “The Waltons’ Homecoming” is getting a timely sequel.

“A Waltons Thanksgiving” shows the Walton family eagerly preparing for the harvest holiday fair. Teddy Sears, who plays family patriarch John Walton, Sr. in the movie, joined New York Living on Thursday to let viewers know what they can expect.

“We got some Waltons drama,” Sears said. “It’s drama with suspenders and the fedoras so, you know, it’s heightened drama.”

“A Waltons Thanksgiving” will air Sunday at 8 p.m. on the CW.

