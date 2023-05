NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new exhibit showcasing some of Taylor Swift’s most iconic costumes is at The Museum of Arts and Design in Columbus Circle.

“Taylor Swift: Storyteller” chronicles the singer’s career through her costumes. The exhibit features pieces from Swift’s music videos, tours, and album covers, stretching from 2006 through the present.

New York Living’s Kirstin Cole got an inside look at the exhibit this Friday. Watch the video player for more.