NEW YORK (PIX11) — For some cultures, after Halloween comes the Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos.

Traditionally celebrated in Mexico, family and friends remember their loved ones who have passed with decor, libations and food. Amy Labelle, a lifestyle expert and the co-owner of Labelle Winery, joined New York Living on Monday to chat about the holiday and sample some dishes. Watch the video player for more.