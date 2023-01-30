NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just because you’re eating vegetarian doesn’t necessarily mean you’re following a healthy diet.

Vasudha Viswanath, author of the new cookbook “The Vegetarian Reset,” was surprised to learn that she was pre-diabetic, despite being a lifelong vegetarian.

“As vegetarians, we tend to eat a lot of refined wheat and rice and maize, and not nearly as many vegetables as we think we’re eating,” said Viswanath, also the founder of We Ate Well, a vegetarian-focused community of foodies.

Viswanath joined New York Living on Monday to show off some vegetarian dishes that are both pleasing to the tastebuds and kind to the body.

Watch the full interview in the video player.