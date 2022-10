NEW YORK (PIX11) — At 10 years old, Summer Rose Castillo has already starred in the feature film “Brownsville Bred” and has voiced the lead character of the popular PBS show “Alma’s Way.”

The Bronx native also has been a longtime friend of New York Living and PIX11 and on Friday, she stopped by the studio for her first in-person interview. Watch the video player for more on this Positively PIX story.