NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer is the season to feast on vegetables, but making some of them can be daunting. Here’s how to enjoy your veggies without the stress.

For those tricky vegetables, like artichokes and eggplants, steaming or roasting are a simple way to prepare them, according to Real Simple Food Director Jenna Helwig.

Helwig joined New York Living Monday morning to teach viewers how to prepare their favorite veggies.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.