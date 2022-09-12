NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some influencers make millions. Some don’t. Here’s how to be the former.

One of the keys is treating it as a business and defining your brand, like some pet influencers on Instagram who make some serious cash, according to Personal Branding Expert Jess Ponce.

“It’s not just being online,” Ponce said. “If you approach it as a business you have the potential to make a ton of money.”

Ponce joined New York Living Monday to share tips about becoming an influencer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.