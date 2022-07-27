NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Mets are determined to continue the momentum after beating the Yankees 6-3 in the first matchup of this year’s Subway Series Tuesday night.

Mets fans roared across City Field, lending their voice to boost their team. For the Mets’ public address announcer, Colin Cosell, the excitement peaks when he brings the players into the game. He joined New York Living on Wednesday morning to talk about the electric game.

“I love it when they start playing the trumpet, just to, like, get amped,” Cosell said.

He is more than excited for Game 2 of the Subway Series, which is set for Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

