We have a treat for you today. We’re showing you how easy it can be to make beautiful and delicious desserts.

They’re all in a new book called, “Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats.”

The woman behind the book, recipe developer, Jessie Sheehan joins us to show us some beautiful and easy treats, along with showing us how to make a delicious strawberry sheet cake.

Strawberry Sheet Cake

ONE 9- BY- 13- INCH RECTANGULAR CAKE

ACTIVE TIME: 10 MINUTES

BAKE TIME: 55 TO 60 MINUTES

Cooking spray or softened unsalted butter for pan

1 1/4 cups (296 ml) vegetable oil

2 1/4 cups (450 g) granulated sugar

4 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 large eggs

1⅓ cups (315 ml) whole milk

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

3 cups (390 g) all- purpose flour

1 pound (454 g) whole strawberries, fresh or frozen, hulled and roughly chopped

Turbinado sugar for sprinkling

Heat the oven to 350 ° F. Grease a 9- by- 13- inch pan with cooking spray or softened butter.

Line with a long piece of parchment paper that extends up and over the two long sides of the

pan. Whisk together the oil, granulated sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl for 30 seconds. Whisk in

the eggs, one at a time, and then the milk. Sprinkle the baking powder and salt into the bowl,

one at a time, vigorously whisking after each. Gently fold in the flour with a flexible spatula just

until the last streak disappears. The batter will be lumpy. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and evenly scatter the strawberries on top. Generously sprinkle the cake with the turbinado sugar and bake for 55 to 60 minutes,

rotating the cake at the halfway point. The cake is done when a wooden skewer inserted into

the center comes out with a moist crumb or two.