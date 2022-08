NEW YORK (PIX11) — We’ve got a hunch — that you’re hunched right now reading this.

Years of slouching do take a toll on the back, but sometimes it just takes a nudge to straighten things out.

Dr. Karena Wu, owner and clinical director of ActiveCare Physical Therapy, joined New York Living on Wednesday to provide tips on correcting one’s posture.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.