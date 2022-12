NEW YORK (PIX11) – In honor of National Coquito Day, here is a bit of history behind the festive drink.

Coquito means “Little Coconut” in Spanish and is a traditional Christmas drink that originated in Puerto Rico. It is sometimes referred to as “Puerto Rican Eggnog”

Irma Cadiz, the owner of Coquito Lady, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share the seasonal drink.

