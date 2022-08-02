Sonia Manzano is a New York legend, television icon, and cultural trail-blazer.

She played “Maria” on Sesame Street for more than four decades.

Sonia also won more than a dozen Emmys for her work as a writer for the show. Writing is one of the many things that Sonia has been doing since stepping away from the small screen in 2015. She has a new book out today called Coming Up Cuban. It tells the stories of four young Cubans and how their lives changed following the 1959 revolution in Cuba.

Marysol and Chris talked to Sonia about her new book, her time on Sesame Street and the kids show she created for PBS, “Alama’s Way.”

Sonia has two events in New York this week.

Book Launch and signing at The Lit. Bar:

Sonia Manzano and View Co-Host and best-selling author Sunny Hostin have a conversation about Sonia’s new middle-grade novel, Coming Up Cuban. The conversation is followed by a book signing.

Date and Time:

Tuesday, August 2 at 6:30pm EST

Location:

The Lit. Bar

131 Alexander Avenue

The Bronx, NY 10454

Click here for tickets and more information

Virtual Book Event with Books of Wonder:

Date and Time:

Wednesday, August 3 at 6pm EST

Location:

Click here for more information and to reserve your spot on Crowdcast

Click here to pick up your copy of Sonia’s new book!