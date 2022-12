NEW YORK (PIX11) – This Friday, supergroup Mount Westmore releases their new album “Snoop, Cube, 40, Short.”

Mount Westmore is composed of rap trailblazers Snoop Dog, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short. The group was formed in late 2020 during the COVID pandemic. Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk more about Mount Westmore’s origin and the group’s upcoming album.

