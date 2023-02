NEW YORK (PIX11) — We all experience challenges in our lives every day, but our clothing shouldn’t be one of them. That’s where the clothing brand Slick Chicks comes in.

Slick Chicks’ mission is to empower women with physical challenges through adaptive clothing, helping women all over the globe feel and look their best.

Helya Mohammadian, the founder and CEO of Slick Chicks, joined New York Living on Friday to share her brand’s mission.

