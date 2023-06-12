NEW YORK (PIX11) – “Shark Week” is just around the corner, and fans are in for another “jaw-some” line-up of educational and shark-filled content on the Discovery Channel.

As the weather continues to heat up, more and more people across the tri-state area are heading to the beach.

Forrest Galante is one of the hosts of “Shark Week,” which will air in July. The biologist and wildlife expert joined New York Living to chat about beach safety tips and more.

