NEW YORK (PIX11) — The recent shark sightings have put many New Yorkers on edge.

Many have painted sharks as deadly and ferocious, but experts say they are far from what they’re made out to be.

Forrest Galante, wildlife biologist and wildlife show host, joined New York Living on Thursday to bust myths and share facts about our misunderstood sharp-toothed friends.

