Seared Brussels Sprouts with Chili Dijion Pan Sauce

Courtesy: Eitan Bernath: “Eitan Eats the World”

Ingredients

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and halved

Kosher salt

2 table spoons olive oil

1 medium shallot, minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

4 to 6 jarred Calabrian chilies, sliced

1 cup vegetable stock

Juice of ½ lemon

Lemon zest, for garnish

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1) In a large skillet set over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add half of the Brussels sprouts, cut-side down. Season with salt and sear for 3 to 4 minutes, flipping halfway through, then cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the heat and transfer the sprouts to a large heatproof bowl. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons vegetable oil to the skillet and repeat the process with the second batch of Brussels sprouts.

2) Reduce the heat to medium and, to the same skillet, add the oil oil shallot, and garlic. Season with a pinch of salt and stir to combine. Sweat the shallot and garlic for 2 minutes, or until they become translucent and fragrant. Add the mustard and honey and stir continuously, incorporating the mustard with the shallot and garlic. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then add the sliced chilies (4 for less heat, 6 for more heat) and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Pour in the vegetable stock and lemon juice and stir to combine. Bring to a boil and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the liquid has thickened slightly.

3) Add the Brussels sprouts back to the pan and toss with tongs to fully combine. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, until the Brussels sprouts have absorbed some of the liquid.

4) For serving, transfer the Brussels sprouts to a serving platter and garnish with lemon zest and black pepper. Serve immediately.