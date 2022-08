NEW YORK (PIX11) — Our favorite Jazzagal is in New York!

You know her (and love her!) for her vocal talent in “Schitt’s Creek.” Known for her role as “Ronnie,” Karen Robinson has been staying in the city for quite some time this summer and has taken on new projects.

Robinson joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about her new role in Netflix’s “Echoes.”

Watch the video player above for the full interview.