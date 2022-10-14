NEW YORK (PIX11) — Every woman deserves the wedding of her dreams.

Finding a beautiful venue and setting an ideal date is important, but for some women, finding the perfect dress is the most essential. In their quest for the right dress, many brides-to-be checked out Bridal Fashion Week in New York City this week.

Lifestyle expert Denise Caldwell joined New York Living on Friday to talk about this year’s plus-size bridal trends, alongside models who showed off some of the best designs from the fall and winter collections.

